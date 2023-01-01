Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

90,674 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST ONLY 90,000KM - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST ONLY 90,000KM - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10498143
  2. 10498143
  3. 10498143
  4. 10498143
  5. 10498143
  6. 10498143
  7. 10498143
  8. 10498143
  9. 10498143
  10. 10498143
  11. 10498143
  12. 10498143
  13. 10498143
  14. 10498143
  15. 10498143
  16. 10498143
  17. 10498143
  18. 10498143
  19. 10498143
  20. 10498143
  21. 10498143
  22. 10498143
  23. 10498143
  24. 10498143
  25. 10498143
  26. 10498143
  27. 10498143
  28. 10498143
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498143
  • Stock #: 10745
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7JS212088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,674 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 RAM 1500 ST. Built for those who seek reliability, power, and functionality. Packed with features like 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming, upgraded stereo system with JVC system, Very Low KM for its model year, Power door locks and front windows, 4X4 and a clean CARFAX. This is a one Owner vehicle!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 187,027 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Wrangler S...
 86,606 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX Spor...
 128,125 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory