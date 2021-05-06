Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

57,057 KM

Details Description Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST Express | Night Edition | Tonneau Cover

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST Express | Night Edition | Tonneau Cover

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 7072441
  2. 7072441
  3. 7072441
  4. 7072441
  5. 7072441
  6. 7072441
  7. 7072441
  8. 7072441
  9. 7072441
  10. 7072441
  11. 7072441
  12. 7072441
  13. 7072441
  14. 7072441
  15. 7072441
  16. 7072441
  17. 7072441
  18. 7072441
  19. 7072441
  20. 7072441
  21. 7072441
  22. 7072441
  23. 7072441
  24. 7072441
  25. 7072441
  26. 7072441
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

57,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7072441
  • Stock #: 21P015
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG6JS275766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21P015
  • Mileage 57,057 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA | SOFT TONNEAU COVER | SPRAY IN BEDLINER | UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH | 20-INCH ALLOYS | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | ONE OWNER | 3.6L V6 | 4X4 | QUAD CAB |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 35,187 KM
$15,480 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 67,628 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 84,851 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory