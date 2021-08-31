Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 9 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7594534

7594534 Stock #: 240543

240543 VIN: 1C6RR7FM1JS240543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,910 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

