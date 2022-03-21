Menu
2018 StarCraft 292
Maximum Sleeping Capacity 6
Number Of Slideouts 3

0 KM

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 StarCraft 292Maximum Sleeping Capacity 6 Number Of Slideouts

2018 StarCraft 292Maximum Sleeping Capacity 6 Number Of Slideouts

SLEEPS 6 - FIREPLACE - 15% LIGHTER THAN CLASS

2018 StarCraft 292Maximum Sleeping Capacity 6 Number Of Slideouts

SLEEPS 6 - FIREPLACE - 15% LIGHTER THAN CLASS

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8898136
  VIN: 1SACS0BR4J2FB5097

Vehicle Details

  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Maximum Sleeping Capacity
6
Number Of Slideouts
3
Length (ft-in / m)
31' 4'' / 9.6
Interior Height (in / mm)
95 / 2413
Base Weight (lbs / kg)
7995 / 3626.5
Carrying Capacity (lbs / kg)
N/A
Hitch Weight (lbs / kg)
1485 / 673.6
Number Of Axles
2
Air Conditioning (BTUs)
13500


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

