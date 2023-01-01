Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

98,222 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262


Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416369
  • Stock #: 10732
  • VIN: 4S4BSDTC2J3224317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10732
  • Mileage 98,222 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring is a versatile and well-equipped crossover SUV! Leather-trimmed upholstery with heated front and rear seats, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Subaru's Starlink infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and more), Rearview camera
and so much more! Tjos os a 1 owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX report.




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory