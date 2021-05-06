Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

96,485 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Limited | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | Heated Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Limited | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | Heated Wheel

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 7072423
  2. 7072423
  3. 7072423
  4. 7072423
  5. 7072423
  6. 7072423
  7. 7072423
  8. 7072423
  9. 7072423
  10. 7072423
  11. 7072423
  12. 7072423
  13. 7072423
  14. 7072423
  15. 7072423
  16. 7072423
  17. 7072423
  18. 7072423
  19. 7072423
  20. 7072423
  21. 7072423
  22. 7072423
  23. 7072423
  24. 7072423
  25. 7072423
  26. 7072423
  27. 7072423
  28. 7072423
  29. 7072423
  30. 7072423
Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

96,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7072423
  • Stock #: 21T025A
  • VIN: 4S4BSDLC8J3321750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,485 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | TOUCHSCREEN | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | 18-INCH ALLOYS | ONE OWNER | 2.5L 4-CYLINDER |

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Power Seats
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 67,628 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 84,851 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE |...
 96,266 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory