2018 Subaru WRX

166,497 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

13075192

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,497KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1A64J8801695

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

