$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Subaru WRX
SPORT
2018 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,497KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1A64J8801695
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 166,497 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
2017 Honda Civic EX 106,705 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Highline 135,438 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 86,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857
2018 Subaru WRX