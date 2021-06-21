+ taxes & licensing
The 2018 Subaru WRX is an exciting compact sedan with fun, agile handling and turbo power under the hood. It runs on a 2.0L 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine that gets up to 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.
A sport-tuned suspension and a standard synchronized 6-speed manual transmission helps you connect with your drive by giving you both nimble steering and quick gear shifts. While it's designed with performance in mind, it still gives you the stability of Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
Clean CarFax!
Features include Premium Package, 2.0L 268HP Boxer Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive System, World Rally Blue Paint, 17” Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Drivers Seat, Bluetooth Hands Free, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Touchscreen, and more!
