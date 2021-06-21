Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

61,349 KM

Details Description Features

$30,488

+ tax & licensing
$30,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

WRX Premium! World Rally Blue! Clean CarFax! 6 Speed Manual!

2018 Subaru WRX

WRX Premium! World Rally Blue! Clean CarFax! 6 Speed Manual!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$30,488

+ taxes & licensing

61,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7480653
  • Stock #: 5045
  • VIN: JF1VA1D69J9803156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5045
  • Mileage 61,349 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Subaru WRX is an exciting compact sedan with fun, agile handling and turbo power under the hood. It runs on a 2.0L 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine that gets up to 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.



A sport-tuned suspension and a standard synchronized 6-speed manual transmission helps you connect with your drive by giving you both nimble steering and quick gear shifts. While it's designed with performance in mind, it still gives you the stability of Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.



Clean CarFax!



Features include Premium Package, 2.0L 268HP Boxer Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive System, World Rally Blue Paint, 17” Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Drivers Seat, Bluetooth Hands Free, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Touchscreen, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
6 Speed Manual
SECURITY ALARM
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

