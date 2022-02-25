Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

56,738 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech w/Wing NAVIGATION - AWD - PUSH BUTTON START

2018 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech w/Wing NAVIGATION - AWD - PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8441664
  • Stock #: 10139A
  • VIN: JF1VA2W68J9831730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10139A
  • Mileage 56,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited AWD is a more refined version of the STI, The STI Limited comes standard with the STI trunk spoiler but has the option to change the spoiler to one that has a lower profile. The interior has 2 tone, powered and heated Recaro STI embroidered seats. Navigation, backup cam, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, push-button start, Subaru Starlink, updated sound system and a whole lot more.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

