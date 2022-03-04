Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

75,607 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

STI / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

STI / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,607KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8624648
  • Stock #: 5571
  • VIN: JF1VA2M67J9839076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,607 KM

Vehicle Description

The STI is built to be pushed. It begs for tight corners, high speeds, and full throttle openings! Such an iconic car with an iconic sound!

 

Features include 2.5L 305HP Turbocharged Boxter Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Brembo Calipers, All Wheel Drive, Leather, CD Player, Backup Camera and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 121,035 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 101,268 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 9,085 KM
$35,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory