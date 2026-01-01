$16,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport MANUAL - REARVIEW CAMERA
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport MANUAL - REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,441 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring Manual featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque through a precise 6-speed manual transmission with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control, achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence with halogen headlights, fog lights, body-colour door handles and mirrors, roof rails with integrated crossbars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.5-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, and so much more
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613-634-3262