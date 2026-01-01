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<p><strong>The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring Manual</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque through a precise<strong> 6-speed manual transmission </strong>with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control, <strong>achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence with halogen headlights, fog lights, body-colour door handles and mirrors, roof rails with integrated crossbars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.5-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, and so much more</span></p>

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

124,441 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL - REARVIEW CAMERA

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14514250

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL - REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,441KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTABC0JG264638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,441 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring Manual featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque through a precise 6-speed manual transmission with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control, achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence with halogen headlights, fog lights, body-colour door handles and mirrors, roof rails with integrated crossbars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.5-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, and so much more

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek