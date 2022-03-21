$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8716469
- Stock #: 10274
- VIN: JF2GTAMC4JH236235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10274
- Mileage 50,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Your 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is a one-owner, AWD, fuel-efficient crossover packed with tons of great features! Navigation, sunroof, backup cam, lane assist, intelligent cruise control, blind-spot warning, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, heated from seats, 2 tone leather interior, power front seats and push-button start. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.