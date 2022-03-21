Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

50,978 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8716469
  Stock #: 10274
  VIN: JF2GTAMC4JH236235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10274
  • Mileage 50,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is a one-owner, AWD, fuel-efficient crossover packed with tons of great features! Navigation, sunroof, backup cam, lane assist, intelligent cruise control, blind-spot warning, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, heated from seats, 2 tone leather interior, power front seats and push-button start. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

