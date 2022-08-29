Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

77,429 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE / Clean CarFax / Fuel Efficient

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE / Clean CarFax / Fuel Efficient

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,429KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095071
  • Stock #: 5728
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC093980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,429 KM

Vehicle Description

With a history of solid reliability, it's easy to see why the Toyota Corolla has become one of the world's best-selling vehicles over the last 50-plus years. The 2018 Toyota Corolla builds upon the success of its ancestors with expressive styling, a surprisingly roomy cabin, plenty of advanced safety features and comfortable, supportive seats.

 

Features include a Fuel Efficient 1.8L 4cyl Engine, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Backup Camera, 7" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Bluetooth, CD Player, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Pass-Through Rear Seat, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,429 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 47,698 KM
$39,788 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Expres...
 31,240 KM
$41,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory