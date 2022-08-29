Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Prius

46,324 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade PLUG IN HYBRID - SAVE $$$ AT THE PUMPS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade PLUG IN HYBRID - SAVE $$$ AT THE PUMPS!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9286999
  2. 9286999
  3. 9286999
  4. 9286999
  5. 9286999
  6. 9286999
  7. 9286999
  8. 9286999
  9. 9286999
  10. 9286999
  11. 9286999
  12. 9286999
  13. 9286999
  14. 9286999
  15. 9286999
  16. 9286999
  17. 9286999
  18. 9286999
  19. 9286999
  20. 9286999
  21. 9286999
  22. 9286999
  23. 9286999
  24. 9286999
  25. 9286999
  26. 9286999
  27. 9286999
  28. 9286999
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286999
  • Stock #: 10411
  • VIN: JTDKARFP3J3098150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,324 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade offers exceptional efficiency to get the most out of its plug-in hybrid engine! It's packed full of great features like Navigation on its large touchscreen display, backup cam, power seats, leather interior, push-button start, heated seats, wireless charger, heated steering wheel, lane assist and so much more! This vehicle also has clean carfax with one owner and a balance of Toyota Manufacturer Warranty remaining!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 224,200 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 S ...
 215,939 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia NIRO PLUG-I...
 22,148 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory