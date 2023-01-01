$31,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE 17"ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
$31,495
- Listing ID: 10176039
- Stock #: 230444
- VIN: 2T3RFREV5JW763921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,823 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED XLE !! 17"ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR REAR HATCH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. AWD. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
