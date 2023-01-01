Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

75,823 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE 17"ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE 17"ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 10176039
  2. 10176039
  3. 10176039
  4. 10176039
  5. 10176039
  6. 10176039
  7. 10176039
  8. 10176039
  9. 10176039
  10. 10176039
  11. 10176039
  12. 10176039
  13. 10176039
  14. 10176039
  15. 10176039
  16. 10176039
  17. 10176039
  18. 10176039
  19. 10176039
  20. 10176039
  21. 10176039
  22. 10176039
Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176039
  • Stock #: 230444
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV5JW763921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230444
  • Mileage 75,823 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED XLE !! 17"ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR REAR HATCH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. AWD. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 75,823 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus ALLO...
 64,426 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 139,236 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory