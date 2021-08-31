Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

56,998 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SUNROOF, PWR HATCH, HTD SEATS!! AWESOME XLE!!

2018 Toyota RAV4

SUNROOF, PWR HATCH, HTD SEATS!! AWESOME XLE!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7917468
  Stock #: 211024
  VIN: 2T3RFREV5JW758959

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 211024
  Mileage 56,998 KM

SUNROOF, PWR HATCH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BEAUTIFUL XLE!! AMAZING PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

