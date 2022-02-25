2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8441667

8441667 Stock #: 10130AB

10130AB VIN: 2T3DFREV3JW853370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,537 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.