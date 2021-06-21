2018 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
Clean carfax and no accidents! Do you need a sensible way to move family and cargo around ? This 18 Sienna provides that and then some. It has excellent points of exit and entry for all seats, without sacrificing comfort and storage. It comes equipped with 18" alloy wheels, AWD, a 3.5 L V6, back up camera, lane assist, keyless entry , bluetooth, 8 way power drivers seat, heated front seats, power sliding rear doors, power exterior mirrors, tri zone climate control, steering wheel mounted controls with cruise control, roof rack rails... plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
