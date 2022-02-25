2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road ARRIVING SOON - BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS - 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8379954

8379954 VIN: 5TFSZ5AN3JX130479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

