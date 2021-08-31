Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

97,644 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Clean CarFax! 1794 Edition!! Leather! NAV! 5.7L V8!

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Clean CarFax! 1794 Edition!! Leather! NAV! 5.7L V8!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7799208
  Stock #: 5229
  VIN: 5TFAY5F19JX709268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,644 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition is named for the founding year of a cattle ranch in Texas, which is the current location of Toyota's truck manufacturing plant. It's the only full-size pickup to be recommended by Consumer Reports for reliability in 2018.



Clean CarFax!



Features include 5.7L V8, 4X4, Leather, Navigation, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, CD Player, Power Folding Mirrors, Bed Liner, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, HD Radio, Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

