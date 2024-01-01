Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION, proudly offered by Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling city streets and weekend getaways alike. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats and a range of amenities to keep you and your passengers comfortable. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather condition.</p><p>This Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with a host of features, including air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, and a rear window defroster. Youll also appreciate the convenience of cruise control and tilt steering wheel for a comfortable driving experience. This well-maintained SUV has 151,098km on the odometer, demonstrating its durability and reliability.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features that make this Tiguan a stand-out:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (4MOTION):</strong> Take on any road, rain or shine, with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for your family or friends with ample cargo space.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortless access to your Tiguan with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defroster:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly in all weather conditions.</li></ol><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the reliability and versatility of this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION for yourself!</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan