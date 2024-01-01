$17,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4Motion
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION, proudly offered by Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling city streets and weekend getaways alike. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats and a range of amenities to keep you and your passengers comfortable. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather condition.
This Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with a host of features, including air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, and a rear window defroster. You'll also appreciate the convenience of cruise control and tilt steering wheel for a comfortable driving experience. This well-maintained SUV has 151,098km on the odometer, demonstrating its durability and reliability.
Here are five of the most enticing features that make this Tiguan a stand-out:
- All-Wheel Drive (4MOTION): Take on any road, rain or shine, with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for your family or friends with ample cargo space.
- Keyless Entry: Effortless access to your Tiguan with the touch of a button.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation.
- Rear Window Defroster: Stay safe and see clearly in all weather conditions.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the reliability and versatility of this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION for yourself!
613-507-9910