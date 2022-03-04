Menu
2019 Audi A4

64,664 KM

Details Description Features

$36,288

+ tax & licensing
$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

Komfort / Quattro AWD / NAV

2019 Audi A4

Komfort / Quattro AWD / NAV

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

64,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476560
  • Stock #: 5517
  • VIN: WAUANAF40KN010276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi's A4 has proven to be a wündercar that outperforms its rivals in nearly all testing metrics and remains one of the nicest-driving entry-luxury cars on sale today!

 

Features include 2.0L Turbocharged I4, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Push Button Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Collision Avoidance System, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure System, Power Trunk, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, HID Headlights, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

