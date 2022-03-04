$36,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A4
Komfort / Quattro AWD / NAV
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8476560
- Stock #: 5517
- VIN: WAUANAF40KN010276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Audi's A4 has proven to be a wündercar that outperforms its rivals in nearly all testing metrics and remains one of the nicest-driving entry-luxury cars on sale today!
Features include 2.0L Turbocharged I4, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Push Button Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Collision Avoidance System, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure System, Power Trunk, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, HID Headlights, and much more!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
