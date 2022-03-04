$44,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 Audi A4
Allroad / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,888
- Listing ID: 8530490
- VIN: WA17NAF41KA106738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,191 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Audi A4 Allroad is perfectly functional, handsome, nicely appointed, and comfortable. For a lifted wagon, the A4 Allroad drives like a dream! The 252-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission work really well together!
Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Rear Hatch, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Vehicle Features
