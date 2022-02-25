$62,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi SQ5
Premium / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8423142
- VIN: WA1A4AFY3K2043762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red+black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,371 KM
Vehicle Description
The luxury performance SUV segment is more competitive than ever, so it takes a fair amount to stand out from the rest of the pack. The 2019 Audi SQ5 is one of those standouts.
One Onwer! Clean CarFax!
Features include Turbocharged 354HP 3.0L V6, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Gorgeous Red and Black Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Vehicle Features
