2019 Audi SQ5

29,371 KM

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Premium / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8423142
  • VIN: WA1A4AFY3K2043762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red+black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,371 KM

Vehicle Description

The luxury performance SUV segment is more competitive than ever, so it takes a fair amount to stand out from the rest of the pack. The 2019 Audi SQ5 is one of those standouts.

One Onwer! Clean CarFax!

Features include Turbocharged 354HP 3.0L V6, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Gorgeous Red and Black Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and much more!

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

