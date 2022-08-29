Menu
2019 BMW 3 Series

59,698 KM

Details

$42,698

+ tax & licensing
$42,698

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,698

+ taxes & licensing

59,698KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9286741
  Stock #: 001103
  VIN: WBA5R7C53KAJ80600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001103
  • Mileage 59,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition BMW ready to go!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Advanced Cruise Control

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-XXXX

678-607-9019

