$42,698+ tax & licensing
$42,698
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,698KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286741
- Stock #: 001103
- VIN: WBA5R7C53KAJ80600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition BMW ready to go!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Advanced Cruise Control
