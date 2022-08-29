$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2019 Buick Encore
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
37,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9156484
- Stock #: 220683
- VIN: KL4CJESB5KB717856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 220683
- Mileage 37,258 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic


MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5