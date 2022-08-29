Menu
2019 Buick Encore

37,258 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9156484
  • Stock #: 220683
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB717856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220683
  • Mileage 37,258 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

