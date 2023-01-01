Menu
2019 Buick Encore

34,627 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Sport Touring- Remote Start - $186 B/W

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

34,627KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979301
  • Stock #: P01788
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SB7KB783625

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

This 2019 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This low mileage SUV has just 34,627 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring Encore adds remote start, fog lamps, rear sport spoiler, and upgraded aluminum wheels to the base model features like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33725 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Tires - Front Performance, Stability Contr...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

