2019 Buick LaCrosse
Avenir- Certified
28,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763410
- Stock #: P01599
- VIN: 1G4ZU5SS8KU101334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 28,260 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Buick LaCrosse is a beautifully crafted, full-size luxury sedan. This 2019 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2019 Buick LaCrosse delivers with exceptional performance and pure class. Enveloped in quality, the LaCrosse's seamless architecture demands appreciation at first glance and well after. Thoughtfully designed features create a more intuitive driving environment while its seamless technology and high quality materials are designed and crafted with you in mind. In this Buick LaCrosse, staying comfortably connected on the go has never been easier or more convenient. This low mileage sedan has just 28,260 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our LaCrosse's trim level is Premium AWD. This Premium LaCrosse gives you a lot of great driver assistance technology and upgraded luxury with heated and cooled massaging front seats, head-up display, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator and forward collision alert, vibrating safety alert seats, blind spot monitoring, heated leather steering wheel, and a 110V power outlet. This luxury sedan is also equipped with leather seating, memory settings, wireless charging, hands free keyless entry, remote start, 4G WiFi, 8 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, interior ambient lighting, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capability, rear parking assistance, Teen Driver technology, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Exterior style and capability features include eAssist drive train, aluminum wheels, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Massaging Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [230.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 268 lb-ft of torque [363 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD),Power Windows,Front Wheel Drive,Navigation System,Blind Spot Monitor,Auxiliary Audio Input,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Automatic
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4