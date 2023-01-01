$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD- Navigation
2019 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD- Navigation
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
19,522KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNFRS7KZ141822
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24210A
- Mileage 19,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Active Driver Assistance, Cornering Headlamps, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof!
Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road feedback and overall comfort. This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This low mileage SUV has just 19,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury AWD. The Premium Luxury package take all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with heated and cooled front seats, an upgraded - 14 speaker Bose premium audio system, a power rear lift gate with rear view camera, IntelliBeam headlights, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, blind zone alert plus many more advanced safety features. This Premium Luxury also includes navigation with bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large power sliding UltraView sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Active Driver Assistance, Cornering Headlamps, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Premium Sound System, ABS, WiFi Hotspot, Aluminum Wheels, Active Suspension, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Whe...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 Cadillac XT5