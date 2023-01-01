Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

59,091 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,091KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9613735
  Stock #: 19045
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS1KZ115236

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 59,091 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're shopping in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment, this stylish, well-appointed Cadillac XT5 is worth a look. This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 59,091 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Premium Sound System, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season, 4-Whe...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

