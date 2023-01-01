$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
59,091KM
Used
- Stock #: 19045
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS1KZ115236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,091 KM
Vehicle Description
This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 59,091 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Premium Sound System, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season, 4-Whe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
