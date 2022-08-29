Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

13,225 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

13,225KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9041878
  Stock #: 19888
  VIN: 1G1FH1R73K0121643

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 19888
  Mileage 13,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, HUD, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

With stunning looks, exciting performance and smart technology, this Camaro is the complete package. This 2019 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile with more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This low mileage coupe has just 13,225 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are heated and cooled in the front seats, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Hud, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, Seat Memory, Power Driver Se...

