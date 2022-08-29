2019 Chevrolet Camaro

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9041878

9041878 Stock #: 19888

19888 VIN: 1G1FH1R73K0121643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 19888

Mileage 13,225 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, Seat Memory, Power Driver Se...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.