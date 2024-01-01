$62,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT- Leather Seats - $482 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$62,998
+ taxes & licensing
36,812KM
Used
VIN 1G1YB2D77K5118237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With extraordinary performance, character and style, this 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional sports car. This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today in Kingston.
This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it one of the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made! This low mileage coupe has just 36,812 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray. This incredible Corvette Stingray features a light, stiff space frame for optimal 50-50 weight distribution and an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It also includes some gorgeous aluminum wheels and smooth leather seats, a Bose premium audio system, Chevrolet MyLink with an 8 inch touchscreen, a rear vision camera, automatic climate control with 8-way power adjustable seats, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Chevrolet Mylink, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $481.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $87688 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
