2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 9 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10548606

10548606 Stock #: 10740

10740 VIN: 2GNAXVEX6K6212034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,976 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.