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2019 Chevrolet Equinox

127,075 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

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14209886

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

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Used
127,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV2K6124558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2019 Chevrolet Equinox