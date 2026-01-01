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2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
127,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV2K6124558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857
2019 Chevrolet Equinox