2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier- Certified - Leather Seats
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
40,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487116
- Stock #: P01691
- VIN: 2GNAXYEX8K6150041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,988 KM
Vehicle Description
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 40,988 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's cajun red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
