2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier- Certified - Sunroof
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
47,478KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9704365
- Stock #: P01734
- VIN: 2G1105S39K9131471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,478 KM
Vehicle Description
With a top-notch ride and a beautifully sculpted exterior, this roomy Impala is a top choice in the full-size sedan segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This low mileage sedan has just 47,478 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Impala's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Auxiliary Audio Input,Floor Mats,Power Windows,CD Player,Traction Control,Back-Up Camera,MP3 Player,A/C,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Remote Engine Start,Rear A/C,Heated Mirrors,Navigation System,WiFi Hotspot,Power Door Locks,Rear Defrost,Integrated Turn S...
