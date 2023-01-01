$31,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double Cab LT Z71 / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10034946
- VIN: 2GCVKPEC4K1164953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 173,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Backup Camera and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
