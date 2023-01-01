Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,568 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab LT Z71 / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab LT Z71 / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10034946
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC4K1164953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 173,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Backup Camera and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2020 Kia Telluride E...
 103,587 KM
$40,288 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 120,532 KM
$26,488 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 118,147 KM
$30,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory