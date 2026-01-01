$31,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT - $238 B/W
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT - $238 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,472KM
VIN 2GCVKPEC2K1115153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black*
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26269A
- Mileage 21,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage pickup has just 21,472 km. It's Black* in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, a trailering package, signature LED lights, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $237.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500