$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,768KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178476
  • Stock #: P01034
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF1KZ250893
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic

Black Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Extended Cab Pickup 4WD | V8 5.3L| 6-Speed A/T | 55,773 km Hurry in for this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss with only 55,773 kilometers! This certified pre-owned Extended Cab Pickup is powered by a V8 5.3L engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive. This is a 6-passenger vehicle with an interior featuring a Back-Up Camera and more! More information: ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Power Mirror(s), ABS, Stability Control, Split Bench Seat, A/C, Driver Air Bag, A/C, Heated Mirrors, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Smart Device Integration, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tow Hooks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Bench Seat, Power Door Locks, Back-Up Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Power Outlet, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Rear Head Air Bag, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Rear A/C, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Driver Restriction Features, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain Call now and book a test-drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

