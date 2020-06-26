2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Floor mats

Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Comfort Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

