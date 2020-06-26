2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Comfort
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
- ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
