$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,722KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5316860
  • Stock #: 20463A
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF3KZ243354
Exterior Colour
Red
Transmission
Automatic

Silverado Short BOX Crew CAB 1500 4WD

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-XXXX

613-549-1311

