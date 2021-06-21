Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

32,339 KM

Details Description Features

$54,288

+ tax & licensing
$54,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST! One Owner! Clean CarFax! Z71 Package! Heated Seats! Remote Start!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST! One Owner! Clean CarFax! Z71 Package! Heated Seats! Remote Start!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,288

+ taxes & licensing

32,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362983
  • Stock #: 4990
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED2KZ159037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! Beautiful 2019 Silverado RST with the Z71 Off Road Package!



One Owner! Clean CarFax!



Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4, Remote Start, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Fog Lights, Bed Light, Remote Tailgate Lower, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Auto Start Stop, Dual Climate Control, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

