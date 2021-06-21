Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,713 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT One Owner! Clean CarFax! Bed Liner! 4X4 Z71 Package!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT One Owner! Clean CarFax! Bed Liner! 4X4 Z71 Package!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7386962
  Stock #: 4951
  VIN: 1GCUYDED5KZ175789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,713 KM

Vehicle Description

The Redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is the perfect used truck! This beauty has only had a single owner and has never been in an accident.



Features include 5.3L V8, Remote Start, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Z71 Off Road Package, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Auto Start Stop, Remote Tailgate Release, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

