Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,985 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss Clean CarFax! Trail Boss Package! Z71! 5.3L V8!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss Clean CarFax! Trail Boss Package! Z71! 5.3L V8!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7645048
  2. 7645048
  3. 7645048
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7645048
  • Stock #: 5134
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF5KZ254906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,985 KM

Vehicle Description

A pickup truck is about having a fearless presence and the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD Trail Boss delivers!It has a very comfortable ride quality and soaks up bumps and potholes with total ease. Acceleration is remarkably smooth and swift for a large beast!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Trail Boss and Z71 Package, Bench Seats for 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Touchscreen, Bluetooth Hands Free, Remote Start, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Ford Bronco Wil...
 2,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX Plati...
 130,843 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory