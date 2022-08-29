$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Custom- Certified
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Used
- Listing ID: 9172237
- Stock #: P01658
- VIN: 2GCVKMEC1K1214240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, trailering package, signature LED lights, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Stability Control,Power Steering,Power Mirror(s),Rear Bench Seat,Daytime Running Lights,Cruise Control,Heated Mirrors,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,HID headlights,Front Side Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
