2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,101 KM

Details Description Features

$60,629

+ tax & licensing
$60,629

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST- Remote Start - $436 B/W

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST- Remote Start - $436 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$60,629

+ taxes & licensing

24,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443349
  • Stock #: 19828
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED9KZ366492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Mtl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 24,101 kms. It's shadow grey mtl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $435.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $79247 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

