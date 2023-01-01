Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,445 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 Crew Cab / Clean CarFax / 5.3L V8

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 Crew Cab / Clean CarFax / 5.3L V8

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

98,445KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9488620
  Stock #: 5805
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF3KZ327039

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 98,445 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Custom is always a great choice if you’re shopping for a used full-size pickup truck. It is comfortable to drive day to day, and it handles nicely for a vehicle of its size.

 

Features include the desirable 5.3L V8, Electronic Push Button 4X4, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate Release, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Satellite Radio, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

