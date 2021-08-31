Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

86,346 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Clean CarFax! 6.6L Diesel! LTZ Z71 Package! NAV! Leather!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Clean CarFax! 6.6L Diesel! LTZ Z71 Package! NAV! Leather!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5222
  • Mileage 86,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly capable yet relatively easy as a daily driver, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a lot to offer. More capable than the standard Silverado 1500, the 2500HD is a serious workhorse with massive towing and hauling capability.



Features include 6.6L Duramax Diesel V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner with Tonneau Cover, Navigation, Leather, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio, Remote Start, Adjustable Pedals, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

