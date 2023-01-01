Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

51,889 KM

Details

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

1LT CVT ALLOYS. KEYTLESS ENTRY. BACKUP CAM. A/C. BLUETOOTH

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

51,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372812
  • Stock #: 230536
  • VIN: KL8CD6SAXKC786023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,889 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. KEYTLESS ENTRY. BACKUP CAM. A/C. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. CARPLAY. AUTO-START. CRUISE CONTROL. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

