Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

The Chevrolet Spark is a solid choice for first-time buyers and city dwellers alike, thanks to its compact size and plentiful amenities. This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is for sale today in Kingston.

The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 110,640 kms. Its mosaic black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sparks trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with Stabilitrak and traction control to keep you safely on the road no matter the weather conditions. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $120.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

$15,798

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

VIN KL8CD6SA2KC715964

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 24317AB
  • Mileage 110,640 KM

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
