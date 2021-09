$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7610956

7610956 Stock #: 21701A

21701A VIN: 1GNSKAKC1KR154089

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 46,308 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Power Door Locks, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, Conventional Spare Tire, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, MP3 Player, ABS, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Heated Mi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.